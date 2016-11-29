#hashtagmoments | Nancy Mteki, Harare (ZW), Weimar
Wann? 06.12.2016 19:00 Uhr
Wo? ACC Galerie, Burgplatz 1, 99423 Weimar
Nancy Mteki's earlier works involve women and their daily experiences in society by deconstructing conventional forms of visualisation. From February until May 2016 she participated in the International Studio Program of the ACC Galerie and the City of Weimar.
She is currently working on the meaning and influence of social media, selfie culture, beauty and the self. In her lecture she will provide insight views into her way of becoming an artist, her works, her experience with the International Studio Program and how she copes with living in Germany.
"Worrying about your followers, you need to get your dollars up" – Aubrey Drake Graham