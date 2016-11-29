hashtagmoments | Nancy Mteki, Harare (ZW), Weimar

Weimar : ACC Galerie |

“Before spending time trying to find someone, you must first find yourself. Parts of the process before capturing a selfie is, that I have to connect with the space as much as I can. That space could be a specific set or something I recreate in my thoughts. My artwork speaks, not only for me, but also for people who engage in the so called #hashtagmoments. Don’t allow your habitual behavior to dictate the real.”



Nancy Mteki's earlier works involve women and their daily experiences in society by deconstructing conventional forms of visualisation. From February until May 2016 she participated in the International Studio Program of the ACC Galerie and the City of Weimar.



She is currently working on the meaning and influence of social media, selfie culture, beauty and the self. In her lecture she will provide insight views into her way of becoming an artist, her works, her experience with the International Studio Program and how she copes with living in Germany.



"Worrying about your followers, you need to get your dollars up" – Aubrey Drake Graham