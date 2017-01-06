MORE SCIENCE FICTION
Wann? 10.01.2017 20:00 Uhr bis
10.01.2017 21:30 Uhr
Wo? ACC Galerie, Burgplatz 1, 99423 Weimar
»Marty! You’ve got to come back with me!« »Where?« »Back to the future!«
“There is no alternative” has become the mantra of contemporary society. Where the great future fiction eposes of the 50’s, 60’s, 70’s and even 80’s played an enormous role in presenting the possibilities of progress, they have made way for lesser repetitions of the same story, Lodewijk Heylen explains. One that hardly generates any vision for the future, and when it does it is a vision of total collapse, zombies taking over, anarchy ruling.
They cary the same message: that the new is never good, that everything has been done before, that we’ve run out of options, resulting in Transformers 5, or Star Wars 7, the sequel of a prequel, the elaboration of a finished story. We need more science fiction, more utopias. Or even dystopias for that matter.
We need glimpses of the future, good or bad, to step away from the probable and the realistic. The creation of alternatives makes it possible to recognise that another world is possible in the first place.
http://lodewijkheylen.be/
Eintritt: frei!